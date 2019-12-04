The tenure of Doyle Kelley as the leader of the Cedartown football program has come to an abrupt end after three seasons.
Kelley was informed by Cedartown High School Principal Scott Hendrix on Wednesday that his role as the Bulldogs’ head football coach was being terminated, according to a statement issued by Kelley.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity over the last 34 years to serve our community through the Cedartown High School Athletic program,” Kelley said in the statement. “I will always count it as one of my greatest blessings to have been able to give back to the community I was born and raised in as a teacher, track coach, head baseball coach, and for the last three years as head football coach and athletic director.”
While Kelley’s statement made his time at Cedartown High School seem finite, Hendrix said Kelley will remain as the school's athletic director for the time being.
Hendrix, who was the head football coach at Cedartown from 2010 to 2016, said that he wanted to make a change at the top level of the program.
"In my overall evaluation in every aspect in our program, and to continue to move it into a positive direction, this is the move I thought we needed to make," he said.
Hendrix said a search for a new head football coach will commence soon and a committee will determine a replacement after accepting applications.
"We'll have a search and open the job up and take applications in the near future and go through a hiring process," Hendrix said. "We want to find the best applicant for Cedartown High School and our students."
The Bulldogs finished this past season with a 5-6 record and third in Region 5-4A with a 4-2 mark in league play. Cedartown wrapped up the year with a first round playoff loss at Marist.
It was Kelley's third season in a row to make it to the playoffs, with the Bulldogs going 20-14 during his time at the helm. Cedartown went 9-1 in the regular season during Kelley’s first season as head coach and won a home playoff game for the first time since 2003.
“While I am deeply saddened by the decision the principal has made, I refuse to let myself dwell on it or let it define the time I have been at CHS,” Kelley says in the statement. “Instead, I will focus on all the great things we have accomplished together over the last 34 years. There is much to be proud of and thankful for.”
He lists the athletes who have been awarded college scholarships and the friendships made among the school’s student-athletes as reasons to be thankful for his time at Cedartown.
“Again, thank you for allowing me to serve this community I love so dearly,” Kelley’s statement concludes. “This is not the ending I wanted or expected, but all things happen for a reason and my faith in God’s plan for my life is strong.”
Kelley previously served as Cedartown’s head baseball coach and as an assistant football coach for the Bulldogs over the years leading up to his selection as head coach following the 2016 season.
He ended his long career as the head baseball coach after the 2018 season.