The Eagles have found their new flight leader.
Joey Mathis was approved for employment by the Floyd County Schools Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday evening, making his appointment as the new head football coach at Coosa High School official.
Mathis, who played quarterback at Calhoun High School and graduated in 1995, has spent the last six seasons at Marion County High School in Jasper, Tennessee. He was the Warriors’ offensive coordinator for two years before being named head coach in 2016.
He worked at Adairsville and Pepperell high schools as well as Shorter University before coming to Marion as an assistant.
Several outlets reported that Mathis resigned from his position at Marion County earlier on Tuesday.
Marion County went 26-23 under Mathis, reaching the Tennessee state football playoffs each season he was head coach. The Warriors reached the Class 2A state championship game during Mathis’ two seasons as offensive coordinator.
Todd Wheeler resigned in November after seven seasons as Coosa’s head football coach.