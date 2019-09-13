Game: Rockmart (2-0) at Heard County (0-2)
Last meeting: Heard County 27, Rockmart 6 (Dec. 12, 2018)
All-time series: Rockmart leads 2-1
On the air: WZOT-FM 101.9
Rockmart will hope to continue its success Friday as the Yellow Jackets try for their third straight win, but the defending state champions are in the way.
Rockmart, tied for first place in the Georgia Sports Writers Association Class AA rankings, travels to face Heard County in a rematch of last year’s GHSA Class AA state championship matchup that was won by the Braves, 27-6.
While Rockmart head coach Biff Parson realizes most people will see it as a rematch of the game that capped the team's historic season, he is keeping his focus on how his team needs to perform. Last season, the Jackets went to the state title game for the first time since 1957.
“Obviously, everybody is going to look at it as a rematch,” Parson said. “That’s just the nature of the beast, but our focus is on us. We understand Heard County has a lot of pride and tradition. They’re going to be very good.”
The Braves are coming off a big 61-7 loss to Class AA power Hapeville Charter, but Parson said he’s not using that score as a measurement of Heard County’s talent.
“What happened last week isn’t any indication of who they are,” Parson said. “They’re going to come out, and we have to make sure we execute on offense and defense.”
The Yellow Jackets have put up some big numbers so far this season, topping county rival Cedartown 31-12 and then beating Central-Carroll 51-14 before having an open week.
Rockmart offensive standouts Javin Whatley, Mehki Floyd, Keyshaun McCullough, Patrick Gardner, and Kelan Pitts will be key in keeping the Braves’ defense on its toes.
The Braves have had a rough start to the season, beginning with a 24-9 loss to LaGrange.
Slow starts are nothing new for the Braves however, as the team began last season with 1-2 record before winning 12 straight contests on the way to the state title.
One weapon the Braves will be without is Aaron Beasley, who’s continuing his football career at Tennessee. Beasley was a huge part of the team’s offense, finishing his senior season with 1,961 rushing yards.
Still, Parson isn’t taking the Braves lightly.
“They’re big up front,” Parson said. “Heard County is always going to have those big, blue collar, country, corn-fed guys that play tough. Our defense is going to have to play very physically because that’s how they want you to play. It’s going to be a good test to see where we are physically and mentally with the pounding they’re going to bring.”