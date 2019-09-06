Game: Haralson County (1-0) at Armuchee (0-1)
Last meeting: Haralson County 35, Armuchee 0 (Aug. 31, 2018)
All-time series: Haralson County leads 1-0
Armuchee has had two weeks without a game, but that doesn’t mean the Indians haven’t had anything to do.
After losing to Murray County 30-12 to open the season, Armuchee will play its first home game of the 2019 season Friday by hosting AAA Haralson County in a non-region game.
It will be the Indians’ first chance to put what they’ve learned to the test and the first start for quarterback Kameron Parker. The sophomore is stepping in for senior Devin Pledger, who suffered a season-ending injury at Murray County.
Parker came on to lead Armuchee to score the team’s only points in the road game, running for a 10-yard touchdown and then hitting Sylvester Bassey for a 28-yard TD in the final minute against the AAA squad. He finished with 43 yards rushing on 13 carries and 4-of-9 passing for 59 yards.
The Indians will have support around him to help him out in his first full varsity game behind center. Bassey had two catches for 65 yards against Murray County, and running backs Guage Burkett and Brayden Presley will help anchor the ground game.
Haralson County will bring a similar triple-option offense to Armuchee but will be without one of its key weapons from last season in running back Treylon Sheppard.
The phenom ran for 2,994 yards for the senior year for the Rebels and made life tough for nearly every opponent in 2018.
Haralson County had last week off as well following a 28-10 win at Gordon Central on Aug. 23.
— Jeremy Stewart