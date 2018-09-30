PREP FOOTBALL: GSD uses big 2nd half to earn first win
Homecoming in Cave Spring came with a win for the Georgia School for the Deaf football team on Saturday as the Tigers defeated The Carolinas Schools for the Deaf 44-22 at Van Cott Stadium.
The game was tied 16-16 at halftime before GSD rallied in the second half and outscored its opponent 28-6 in the final two quarters for the team's first victory of the season.
Quarterback DeMarco Brown ran for 141 and four touchdowns on 14 carries for the Tigers, with scoring runs of 51, 28, and two from 10 yards out. He also ran for a two-point conversion and passed for three more.
Jamie Lang ran for 120 yards and two touchdowns on eight carries, scoring from 19 and 20 yards out.
The two teams traded touchdowns to start the second half, but a Carolinas fumble was recovered by GSD and turned into a touchdown to set up the remainder of the game.
GSD (1-3) got a boost of momentum before halftime with a big defensive stand as the Tigers held strong on first-and-goal for Carolinas at the GSD 6 with little time remaining. The clock hit zero before the visitors could capitalize and the score remained tied at the break.
GSD coach Erik Whitworth said he got good performances from his linemen in the eight-man game, including Bennie Royal and JJ Evans.
The Tigers will be back in action next Saturday at Tennessee School for the Deaf in Knoxville, Tennessee.