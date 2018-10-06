PREP FOOTBALL: GSD uses all-out effort to defeat Tennessee 60-42
DeMarco Brown was part of six touchdowns and the Georgia School for the Deaf used a dominant second quarter to overtake the Tennessee School for the Deaf 60-42 on Saturday in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Brown, the quarterback for the team, rushed for 189 yards and five touchdowns on 12 carries for the Tigers out of the Cave Spring school. He also was 7 of 9 passing for 83 yards and another touchdown.
The senior also threw for five two-point conversions and ran for another in the eight-man game.
“We outlasted them and the entire team came ready to play today,” GSD coach Erik Whitworth said. “We stepped up and put some defense on them in second quarter and shut them down.”
Up 16-14 after one, Brown returned a punt 76 yards for a score in the second quarter and the Tigers held off Tennessee for the entire period to lead 30-14 at the break.
Jamie Lang had seven carries for 57 yards and a touchdown and caught the TD pass from Brown to finish with two receptions for 68 yards. Bennie Royal and JJ Evans both made big contributions on the offensive line to help GSD earn its second win in a row.
The Tigers (2-3) will be back in action Oct. 27 at Van Cott Stadium in Cave Spring to host the Louisiana School for the Deaf.