Game: Coosa (0-3) at Chattooga (1-2)
Last meeting: Chattooga 34, Coosa 32 (Sept. 14, 2018)
All-time series: Chattooga leads 17-14
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/coosa-eagles.html
Coosa may be 0-3 to start the season, but with region play beginning Friday at Chattooga, there’s time for the Eagles to salvage the rest of the season.
It wouldn’t be a first for the Eagles, who ended up with the fourth seed in Region 7-AA last season after dropping the first five games of the year.
Coosa nearly got in the win column last week when they came up just short in a heartbreaker against Mt. Zion-Carroll.
The Eagles lost on a last-minute two-point conversion for a 22-21 score despite a big night from quarterback Brevan Knight who accumulated 220 yards and two touchdowns.
The Eagles are going up against a Chattooga team that has also seen its share of struggles this season.
The Indians opened the season with a shutout against Adairsville but have stalled over the past two contests dropping games against Wesleyan and Heritage-Catoosa.
Before Chattooga’s open week, LeShaun Lester scored an early touchdown to put the Indians up early against Heritage-Catoosa, but Chattooga wasn’t able to get back in the game.
— By Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Model (0-3) at Dade County (0-3)
Last meeting: Model 34, Dade County 12 (Sept. 14, 2018)
All-time series: Model leads 16-9
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/model-blue-devils.html
When Model hits the road to face region foe Dade County on Friday night, one of the teams will be leaving with its first win of the season.
Both teams are winless heading into the Region 7-AA opener, making it a big contest for the squads.
The Blue Devils finally face off against an opponent in their own classification, having played their first three games of the year against Class 3A and 4A opponents.
Model held its own against the teams with the largest point spread coming against North Murray two weeks ago in a 24-7 loss. Model’s other games were closer, losing by only two points to LaFayette and eight points to Sonoraville.
The Wolverines have struggled to start the season as well and are coming off a 27-6 loss against Trion after nearly pulling out a win against North Sand Mountain (Ala.) in a 28-26 loss.
— By Jonathan Blaylock