PREP FOOTBALL: Eagles eye new growth after spring game
Coosa’s football team hosted both Jacksonville, Alabama, and LaFayette at Eagle Stadium on Friday night, taking on each team for two quarters while the visiting teams faced off for two quarters in between in the jamboree-style event.
The night gave Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler a good look at the make-up of the team that is looking for a good foundation as they head into the summer and fall.
“We graduated a lot of players on the offensive and defensive line, so we’re going to have to grow up some there. I feel like we’re okay athletically, we’ve just got to grow and mature with some of these players who are going to have to step up,” Wheeler said. “And some of our big-role players are going to have to play big roles. That’s our biggest thing that we’re going to have to work on in the summer.”
It wasn’t a pleasant start for the Eagles, who lost a fumble on their first offensive snap and gave up two early touchdowns against Jacksonville. But while the two visiting squads faced off, Wheeler and his staff had some time to talk to their players.
“Jacksonville is a good, salty football team. They have a lot of returners coming back, and we had three offensive linemen who had never played,” Wheeler said. “We got in there and challenged them to come back together as a team. They accepted that challenge and looked a lot better against LaFayette.”
Coosa’s Kenon Dixon scored three touchdowns against the Ramblers, two as quarterback and one as a running back while Logan Pledger took the spot behind center. The two upcoming seniors rotated during the first-team snaps against both opponents.
“I think they finally settled down, and when we came back out we looked like a completely different team,” Wheeler said. “Our leaders finally stepped up and played like they should play instead of backing off. I’ll take that and we’ll grow on that part of it.”
The Eagles moved the ball against LaFayette in their first possession but Pledger’s fourth-down pass into the end zone was intercepted by Austin Rogers. The Ramblers scored on the ensuing drive, but Dixon quickly reacted with a 70-yard touchdown run to start Coosa’s next possession.
LaFayette fumbled on its next drive and Dakota Roper recovered it in Rambler territory. Coosa tight end Sean Brown caught a 24-yard pass from Pledger to get to the 1-yard line, and Dixon pushed his way over the goal line two plays later.
After an unsportsmanlike penalty led to the end of the Rambler’s next drive, Coosa jumped on them quick again, this time kicking off with a 58-yard pass from Dixon to Ethan Smith that set up Dixon’s touchdown on a quarterback keeper from 2 yards out on the next play.
The night was capped off by Brown announcing to the crowd and his teammates that he is committed to the University of Tennessee. The 6-foot-5, 245 pound upcoming senior has been highly-recruited as he has developed into an effective tight end in his high school career.
Coosa is coming off a 7-4 season and will try to put together back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-2008 when they kick off the season this fall.