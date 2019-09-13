Game: Heritage-Catoosa (3-0) at Pepperell (1-1)
Last meeting: Pepperell 31, Heritage-Catoosa 17 (Sept. 7, 2018)
All-time series: Pepperell leads 1-0
On the air: WQTU-FM 102.3
Coming off a win against a higher-classification opponent, Pepperell will again face a Class 4A opponent this week before Region 7-AA action gets started.
After last week’s 34-20 home win against Pickens, the Dragons will welcome Heritage-Catoosa to Dragon Stadium in Lindale on Friday.
“This is another good test,” Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst said. “We have a strong Class 4A opponent coming in. I think they’re going to be in the top two if they don’t make a run at region. The more we can do against them will show us how well we can play.”
The Dragons took down the Generals last season in a 31-17 win on the road, but Hurst is more concerned about this year’s team.
After finishing last year 5-6 with a quick exit from the first round of the Class 4A playoffs, the Generals have gotten off to a hot start this season with a 3-0 record.
“Last year’s results are just that,” Hurst said. “We don’t base any merit on that. They’re a good team and they’re well-coached. Their strength is on the offensive line, and they have a couple of good backs that run hard. Their backs aren’t very big, but they get behind those big guys and get lost. We have to do a good job of maintaining the line of scrimmage.”
Hurst said both Pepperell quarterbacks will likely see playing time Friday against the Generals. In last week’s win against Pickens, Shannen White led the Dragons to a 34-20 win while going 8-for-13 for 127 yards and two touchdowns and running for 88 yards and another score on the ground.
White was chosen to start just before game time after Gage Moses was sidelined after taking a hit in the Dragons’ season opener against Darlington.
“We played well at the quarterback position,” Hurst said. “Both will play Friday and we’ll see where it goes. We feel really good about that position right now. They both do some things really well and they put pressure on defenses. We just have to do a good job of spreading the ball around and limiting the mistakes.”
Hurst is also impressed with Heritage’s quarterback Nick Hanson, who led the Generals to a 35-20 win against Chattooga last week. Hanson threw two touchdowns in the second half against the Indians and ran for another to lead his team to the win.
While the Dragons gave up more yardage than they would’ve liked against Pickens, Hurst said the main thing is what the scoreboard says after the game.
“They can go from 1 to 1 all night,” Hurst said. “It’s not about how many yards you give up, it’s about how many points you give up.”
