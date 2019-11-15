Game: Model (5-5) at Bremen (7-3)
Last meeting: Model 42-30 (Sept. 12, 2015)
All-time series: Bremen leads 7-6
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — http://www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/model-blue-devils.html
In Jeff Hunnicutt’s first season at the helm, the Model Blue Devils find themselves in the playoffs for the first time in three years.
Their first-round opponent has leaned on its defense just as much as they have and will be trying to end Model’s postseason as quickly as it began.
Model finished 5-2 against Region 7-AA opponents this season to earn the No. 3 seed and a road game with Region 5-AA runner-up Bremen to set up a battle of the Blue Devils in the first round of the Class AA bracket.
After having won just three games in the last two seasons combined, Model put an 0-3 start behind them and had a 5-1 stretch to earn a playoff berth. It shut out Gordon Central and Coosa while holding three opponents to a touchdown or less.
Model finished the regular season last week, losing to region champion Rockmart 27-0 and holding the No. 1-ranked Jackets to its fewest points of the season.
While its defense has been sturdy, Model’s offense has struggled at times and been kept out of the end zone twice. The team had four turnovers at Rockmart, including a fourth-quarter interception.
Bremen began the season with losses to undefeated Rabun County and a Bowdon team that is 8-2 heading into the Class A Public state playoffs. Bremen then went 7-1 the rest of the season, losing its only region game to eventual 5-AA champion Callaway in a 20-14 nail-biter.
The Blue Devils defeated defending Class AA state champion Heard County 17-16 with a 36-yard field goal from Evan Fuller in the final seconds of last week’s regular season finale to secure the region’s No. 2 seed.
Bremen has given up an average of 11 points per game this season, while Model has allowed 13.3 points per game.
— Jeremy Stewart