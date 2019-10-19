Jumping out to an early lead against Trion, the Darlington football team rolled to a Region 6-A victory while maintaining its perfect record.
The No. 4-ranked Tigers put up 31 points in the first half of Friday’s game against the Bulldogs on their way to a 38-6 win at Sam R. McCain Stadium in Trion.
Darlington quarterback Griffin Brewster linked up with Trystin Wright on two touchdown passes in the first half, including a 6-yard score in the first quarter and a 21-yard reception in the second quarter that put the Tigers up 31-0.
Brewster’s third touchdown pass of the game came on a 16-yard strike to Gill Mauer for the Tigers’ final score of the game. Brewster finished 12-of-19 passing for 225 yards, and Mauer had three catches for 68 yards. Wright finished with four catches for 77 yards.
Kolin Rogers led the ground game with 149 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries for the Tigers (7-0, 4-0 6-A), and now has 903 yards on the season.
The Tigers’ defense held the Bulldogs scoreless for most of the night until late in the third quarter when Rob Brown scored from 9 yards out with 11 seconds left to avoid the shutout. Brown finished with 39 yards on eight carries.
Trion (5-3, 2-3) started the season 3-0 but has now lost two straight subregion contests. The Bulldogs are off before traveling to Bowdon on Nov. 1.
Darlington, who has outscored its last four opponents 162-34, returns to Chris Hunter Stadium next Friday to host Bowdon. The Red Devils suffered their first loss of the season Friday at the hands of Christian Heritage, losing 28-14.