PREP FOOTBALL: Darlington's defense gets tested in scrimmage against Whitefield Academy
The Tigers came away with two key stops while Whitefield Academy was driving, taking the wind out of the Wolfpack’s sails.
The Tigers’ offense however just couldn’t get the ball in the end zone.
An interception by Darlington’s Cam Watson in the first half seemed to spark the Tigers’ offense at first, but the Tigers couldn’t capitalize on the defensive help and were kept out of the end zone despite several big runs by Kolin Rogers.
Rogers, who finished with 40 rushing yards, had six carries on the drive and was about to put the Tigers on the scoreboard in the second quarter before the junior fumbled the ball at the goal line and the Wolfpack’s Myles Redding recovered it to end the Tigers’ drive. Darlington’s defense held the Wolfpack to only 17 yards on the ground.
“I thought we did a great job defensively of stopping the running game completely,” Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said. “I thought the effort was good.”
The Tigers’ first interception came from Roth Wilcox, who intercepted the ball near the goal line to end a Wolfpack drive that ate up most of the time in the first quarter.
Offensively, the Tigers mainly stuck with the ground game, but quarterback Griffin Brewster did take some long shots downfield, which came up short. He finished 7-for-10 for 49 yards passing.
The defense gave up some big plays, including a 66-yard touchdown pass to Whitefield Academy’s Kyle Holt in the third quarter. Coupled with some defensive miscues, Atha said his team was all over the place offensively.
“Offensively we’re just very sporadic. We’re like a typewriter — one guy’s here, and one guy’s there, and we just haven’t meshed yet,” Atha said. “We’ve got to do a better job of maintaining our blocks up front. It’s about like what you would think for a scrimmage, but overall I was proud of the effort.”
The Tigers put in their second-string players in late in the third quarter, and the junior varsity players took the field in the final quarter.
Darlington will open the season Aug. 17 against the Pepperell Dragons in Lindale.
Preseason scrimmages continue tonight with Rome, Model and Armuchee hosting their opponents and Coosa and Pepperell going on the road.