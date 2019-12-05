Griffin Brewster’s return the football field this season was rewarded with special recognition by the coaches of Darlington’s subregion.
The senior quarterback, who is committed to Colorado State, was named the Region 6-A/A Player of the Year when the subregion released its 2019 all-region team. Darlington’s Tate Ratledge received the league’s Lineman of the Year honors for the second straight season as he prepares to play for Georgia next fall.
Brewster suffered a torn ACL in the second game of his junior season that sidelined him for the remainder of the year. He recovered and threw for 1,646 yards and 16 touchdowns this season while throwing just three interceptions.
Ratledge continued his dominance at the line of scrimmage, playing on both sides of the ball and helping Darlington outscore opponents 338-133. The Tigers held teams to a touchdown or less all but three times during the regular season. The 6-foot-6, 315-pound four-star recruit will play in the 2020 All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio, Texas.
Darlington won the subregion this season, going undefeated with a 6-0 record against Region 6-A/A opponents. The Tigers lost to 6-A/B winner Fellowship Christian in the Region 6-A championship game and came up short to Mt. Paran in the Class A Private Sweet 16, 16-13.
A total of 19 Darlington players are on the 2020 REgion 6-A/A All-Region team, with seven on the first team and four on the second team. Trion has 12 representatives, of which four are first-team selections and five are second team.
Darlington’s first team offense selections include running back Kolin Rogers and wide receiver Trystin Wright. Both seniors, Rogers finished with 1,384 yards rushing and 23 touchdowns with a 6.8 yards-per-carry average, while Wright had 618 yards and seven touchdowns on 37 catches.
Also on the first team offense are senior lineman Tysen Dougherty, Patrick Shelley, who was listed as all-purpose, and kicker Brinson Sumner, who was a perfect 36-for-36 on extra points and took care of kickoff duties.
Darlington players on first team defense are lineman Cade Brock and defensive back Frank Manning. Brock is committed as a preferred walk-on at Georgia.
Second-team selections for Darlington are wide receiver Gill Mauer, offensive lineman Davis Watson, linebacker Dawson Williams and defensive back Kobe Nadu.
Trion finished the season with a 5-6 record, losing its last five games after starting the season 5-1. The Bulldogs made the Class A Public state playoffs but lost to Commerce 23-6 in the opening round.
Offensive lineman Ross Moore is Trion’s lone first team offense selection, while defensive lineman Clay Baker, linebacker Will Wyatt and defensive back Kodiak Crabbe are first team defense picks.
Named to the all-region second team are running back Rob Brown, tight end Kaleb Maynard, defensive lineman Brantley Willbanks, linebacker Bryce Wallin and punter Connor Deparlier.
2019 Region 6-A/A All-Region Football Team
Player of the Year
QB, Griffin Brewster, Darlington, Sr.
Offensive POY
RB, Ryan Pruitt, North Cobb Christian, Sr.
Defensive POY
FS, Ben Fortson, Bowdon, Sr.
Lineman of the Year
OL, Tate Ratledge, Darlington, Sr.
Athlete of the Year
RB/LB, Gage Leonard, Christian Heritage, So.
Coach of the Year
Rich Fendley, Bowdon
FIRST TEAM OFFENSE
QB Christian Thomas, Christian Heritage, So.
RB Gage Stephens, Bowdon, So.
RB Kolin Rogers, Darlington, Sr.
RB Cade Peterson, Gordon Lee, Jr.
WR Evan Lester, Christian Heritage, Jr.
WR Trystin Wright, Darlington, Sr.
OL Ross Moore, Trion, Sr.
OL Ben Hollars, North Cobb Christian, Jr.
OL Tysen Dougherty, Darlington, Sr.
OL Nathan Davis, Christian Heritage, Sr.
OL Cooper Smith, Bowdon, Sr.
TE Logan Buchanan, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Sr.
AP Patrick Shelley, Darlington, So
PK Brinson Sumner, Darlington, Jr.
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
DL Austin Crowley, Gordon Lee, Sr.
DL Garrett Gray, Bowdon, Jr.
DL Cade Brock, Darlington, Sr.
DL Clay Baker, Trion, Sr.
LB Cody Thomas, Gordon Lee, Jr.
LB Will Wyatt, Trion, Sr.
LB Ben Williamson, Christian Heritage, Jr.
LB Ben Hermann, Christian Heritage, Jr.
DB Kodiak Crabbe, Trion, Sr.
DB Solomon Locke, Christian Heritage. So.
DB Frank Manning, Darlington, Sr.
DB Nate Watson, North Cobb Christian, Jr.
AP Levi Brown, North Cobb Christian, So.
P Joe Dixon, Christian Heritage, Sr.
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
QB Anson Mathis, North Cobb Christian, Sr.
RB Ethan Smith, Christian Heritage, Sr.
RB Caleb Cannon, North Cobb Christian, Jr. .
RB Rob Brown, Trion, So.
WR Gill Mauer, Darlington, Sr.
WR Christian Terrell, Mt. Zion, So.
OL Jared Marrow, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Jr.
OL Mace McIntyre, Bowdon, Sr.
OL Brian Arp, North Cobb Christian, Sr.
OL Davis Watson, Darlington, Jr.
OL Lane Massengale, Christian Heritage, Jr.
TE Kaleb Maynard, Trion, Sr.
AP Robert McNeal, Bowdon, Fr.
PK Charles Jefferson Bell, Bowdon, Sr.
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
DL Sharnard Banks, North Cobb Christian, Jr.
DL Kaleb Shultz, Christian Heritage, Sr.
DL Brantley Willbanks, Trion, So
DL Michael Akins, Gordon Lee, Jr.
LB Sawyer Anderson, Mt. Zion-Carroll, Sr.
LB Jared Anderson, Bowdon, Jr.
LB Bryce Wallin, Trion, Sr.
LB Dawson Williams, Darlington, Sr.
DB Will Brumlow, Christian Heritage, Sr.
DB Brody Cobb, Gordon Lee, Jr.
DB Kobe Nadu, Darlington, Sr.
DB Isaac Christopher, Bowdon, Sr.
AP Tanner Langley, Bowdon, So.
P Connor Deparlier, Trion, So.
HONORABLE MENTION
Darlington: WR Hampton Watkins, Sr.; DL Luke Lewis, Jr.; DL DJ Johnson, So.; LB Tyler Watkins, Jr.; OL Ayden Langford, Sr.; AP Gavin Forsha, Sr. Christian Heritage: DL Mitchell Herndon, Sr.; LB Zane Gowin, Sr.; DL Trey Kruse, Jr.; Manuel Salaices, Jr. Trion: OL Bo Jones, Sr.; DL Alex Stewart, Sr.; RB Brantley Hastings, Jr. North Cobb Christian: OL Graham Weaver, Sr.; OL Austin Mathis, Sr.; RB Kamran Hall, Sr.; DL Carson Groulx, Jr.; DL Denzel Alexander-Louis, So.; LB Jacob Cruz, Fr.; K Trey Stephens, So. Mt. Zion-Carroll: OL Ben May, Sr.; OL Garrett Gordon, So.; RB Dakota Browning, Jr.; DB Josiah North, Fr. Gordon Lee: LB Jackson Moore, Jr.; DL Gabe Kirkendoll, Jr.; LB Cameron Oliver, Jr.; OL Dylan Burnett, Jr.; DB Jacob Neal, Jr.; DB Coleby Casteel, Sr. Bowdon: OL Brandon Sheets, Sr.; OL CJ Wiggins, Jr.; TE Blake Thompson, Sr.; WR Kolton Drummond, So.; DL Chase Ellis, Sr.; DB Tragen Boddie, Sr.; LB Carter Powell, Jr.