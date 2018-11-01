Second-year starting quarterback Griffin Brewster was lost for the season in Week 2. The offense has had to find its footing behind a multi-faceted running game. And still, the Tigers managed to build to a 7-1 record before falling short last week against North Cobb Christian.
Darlington will welcome Whitefield Academy back to Chris Hunter Stadium tonight, this time in a region crossover game with an impact on the Tigers’ playoff situation.
“We had a good week of practice, and I was pleased with how they’ve responded after last week’s loss,” Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said. “The attitude’s been good. We’ve got a lot to play for, and I expect us to play hard for 48 minutes.”
Darlington (7-2) is ranked seventh in the current Class A Private Power Ratings as of Thursday afternoon, while Whitefield Academy is ranked 18th. A win tonight would help secure Darlington a bye in the opening round of the Class A Private state playoffs if the Tigers stay in the top eight. The top 24 teams earn a spot in the playoffs.
“Where we’re sitting right now, we’re right on the bubble,” Atha said. “A win could certainly help, and a loss by someone else could get us a bye in the first round. It assures us being in the playoffs, and it’s certainly a big game.”
Darlington will try to get some revenge against Whitefield, which shut out the Tigers 6-0 last year on the road to close out the regular season. The Tigers finished third in the standings this year in Region 6-A/A with a 4-2 mark to match them up with the Wolfpack, who finished in the same place in Division B.
Junior quarterback Frank Manning stepped into the starting role after Brewster tore his ACL during a game against Coosa. With Brewster out for the year, Manning accepted the challenge.
“I’ve been proud of Frank,” said Atha. “He’s handled it very well. He’s a hard worker, and he’s very coachable. He wants to do well, and he’s a kid the other kids will fight for. He’s done a really good job.”
Whitefield (6-3) will see the same stout defense they saw before the season started, led by senior Tommy Atha and juniors Tate Ratledge and Cade Brock, which has allowed an average of 14.7 points per game.
After the Tigers won the first two games of the season with Brewster starting, Manning started out strong, leading his team to a 20-0 shutout against Sonoraville.
Under Manning, the Tigers have a 5-2 record, with their only losses coming to Mt. Zion — No. 5 in the Class A Public Power Ratings — and North Cobb Christian, which is ranked eighth in the private ratings.