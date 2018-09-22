Breaking News
PREP FOOTBALL: Darlington falls to region foe Mt. Zion, 28-17
Tyriese Farley caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Iaan Cousin with 2:14 left to play to cap off a 14-0 Mt. Zion fourth quarter and wrap up a 28-17 Darlington loss at Chris Hunter Stadium.
It was the first loss of the season for No. 4 Darlington, which was led on offense by Kolin Rogers with 144 yards on 22 carries.
The Tigers had two shots at taking the lead in the final 12 minutes, but were unable to take advantage of them. Mt. Zion, meanwhile, started drives on Darlington’s half of the field.
“We gave them a short field a couple of times, and you can’t do that. We had them stopped and didn’t finish tackles at times. We didn’t maintain blocks,” Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said. “They’ve got a lot of speed and they do a great job with their scheme. We just didn’t do the things necessary to win a football game tonight.
The Tigers recovered from an interception in the red zone on the opening drive of the second half to take a 17-14 lead after Rogers scored on an 81-yard touchdown run on the first play of a drive on a direct snap.
“We were trying to find some continuity on offense and get into a rhythm, and we felt like we had,” Atha said. “We got down there close to the goal line and didn’t finish. We end up turning the ball over inside the red zone, which you can’t do against good football teams. We didn’t execute and put ourselves behind the eight ball.”
The No. 9-ranked Eagles (4-1, 1-1 6-A/A) scored on a 15-yard run by Lane Ackles early in the fourth quarter to cap a drive that began on the Darlington 40 after a facemask call on Darlington on a punt return.
Darlington (4-1, 1-1) fought to move the ball inside and converted on third-and-1, but a long, high pass from quarterback Frank Manning went through the hands of Roth Wilcox and an illegal procedure call put the Tigers back on their own 29 at third-and-12.
Manning hit Wilcox on a screen pass, coming up short of the first down, and Darlington punted on fourth-and-5, leading to a big return from Cousins and another short field for Mt. Zion, which started at the Tigers’ 49 with 5:43 left to play.
Ackles and Farley got the workload for the drive, and Mt. Zion got some help from a Darlington personal foul penalty to get down to the 4-yard line. That’s when Farley caught just the second complete pass for Mt. Zion on the night on fourth-and-goal and stepped into the end zone.
Both teams continue their Region 6-A/A schedules next week as Mt. Zion hosts Trion next Friday and Darlington heads to Dalton to take on Christian Heritage.