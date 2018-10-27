Darlington, ranked fourth in the Class A Private Power Ratings, struggled in the second half as the visiting Eagles built on their early momentum to hand the Tigers a 35-21 loss in a battle for second in Region 6-A/A.
The Tigers scored on two of their opening three possessions, and only trailed North Cobb, which is ranked 11th in the Power Ratings, 21-14 heading into the second half.
After a strong defensive stand to close out the first half — led by Tate Ratledge, Tommy Atha and Kobe Nadu — the Tigers looked to have the momentum as they got the ball back to start the second half. But after penalties plagued their opening drive and after losing two fumbles, the No. 9-ranked Tigers struggled to get back to their first-half standard.
“We had some opportunities to get them off the field in the first half and we didn’t,” Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said. “They finished and scored and capitalized on our mistakes. We moved the ball well in the first half, and then in the second half — just mistakes. It’s really late in the year to be making these kind of mental mistakes. We’ve got to clean it up.”
Kolin Rogers carried the load for the Tigers (7-2, 4-2 6-A/A), touching the ball 25 times for 146 yards. While Rogers got the ball close to the end zone, Darlington quarterback Frank Manning ran it in, scoring on 1-yard run in the first quarter to tie the score 7-7, and on a 2-yard run with 1:41 left in the game.
Manning had a hand in on the Tigers’ other score when he hit Casey Gunn on a 26-yard touchdown pass to cut the Eagles’ lead to 21-14 before halftime. Manning finished 6 of 15 passing for 79 yards.
“This is great for our kids and great for our community,” North Cobb head coach Mark Hollars said. “We have the utmost respect for this program. For us to come in here and compete with them — they’re a measuring stick. We want to be like Darlington. They’re a great football program, and we’re fortunate to get a win tonight.”
North Cobb running backs Ryan Pruitt and Timothy Walker caused problems for the Darlington defense all night as the duo combined for 180 yards on the ground.
Pruitt scored three touchdowns, on runs of 22, 7 and 3 yards, and Walker scored on a 6-yard run to give the Eagles (8-1, 5-1) a 28-14 lead. Sharnard Banks scored the Eagles’ last touchdown of the game on a 46-yard run for a 35-14 score.
Darlington now occupies third place in the 6-A/A standings and will host Whitefield Academy, the No. 3 team from Region 6-A/B, next Friday to close out the regular season. The Eagles will host Mount Paran Christian, the No. 2 team from Region 6-A/B.