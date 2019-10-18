Game: No. 4 Darlington (6-0, 3-0) at Trion (5-2, 2-2)
Last meeting: Darlington 17, Trion 14 (Oct. 12, 2018)
All-time series: Darlington leads 15-3
On the air: WLAQ-AM 1410, FM 96.9
Darlington’s final push through the Region 6-A/A schedule brings the Tigers to Trion this week knowing that they have to be ready for every situation when it comes to taking on the Bulldogs.
It’s been three years since Darlington has visited historic Sam R. McCain Stadium, but the Tigers haven’t exactly had smooth sailing against Trion the last two years at Chris Hunter Stadium, winning 35-31 two years ago and 17-14 last season.
It was a defensive stand by Darlington in the second half last year that made way for the win as the Tigers were down 14-10 at halftime.
This year’s game comes as No. 4 Darlington continues to feed off of the dominance of its front line and the quickness of its defense.
“We’ve been pleased with kids that we felt we would be able to count on,” Darlington head coach Tommy Atha said recently. “One of the concerns we talked about before the season was being able to match up with people in space at the skill positions, and that’s been a pleasant surprise. We’ve been able to throw the ball around and get our linebackers flying to the football.”
Georgia commit Tate Ratledge was recently named the Touchdown Club of Atlanta’s Lineman of the Week, while fellow lineman Cade Brock is currently committed as a preferred walk-on for the Bulldogs.
Trion started the season 3-0 but has gone 2-2 against subregion opponents after lopsided losses to North Cobb Christian and Christian Heritage.
Darlington played Christian Heritage down to the wire two weeks ago for a 29-22 victory, handing the Lions their first loss of the season. Trion got the brunt of Christian Heritage’s wrath the next week, however, losing 52-6.
One of the areas that has pleased Atha the most this season has been the Tigers’ secondary, with Kobe Nadu and Frank Manning both with a pair of interceptions. Manning’s most recent pick came in the fourth quarter against Christian Heritage that ultimately sealed Darlington’s win.
“He’s taken on a different role this season,” Atha said of Manning, who started at quarterback last year after Griffin Brewster’s injury. “He’s a good football player and can do good things on different sides of the ball. He’s about as good a team player as I think ever had.”
— Jeremy Stewart