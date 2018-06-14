PREP FOOTBALL: Darlington 7-on-7 camp helps teams get prepared for the fall
“This is what’s allowed this camp to be sustainable,” said Atha. “We don’t keep score. It’s just an opportunity for good teams to work in a competitive setting. One thing that’s been great is if somebody messes something up, you can go back and ask them to run it again. Schools are into it because it gives them a chance to correct their kids in a competitive environment.”
The camp, with began Thursday and runs through today, is in its 13th year and has typically included between 14 and 18 schools. There are 15 schools at this year’s camp, including Darlington and local teams like Armuchee, Coosa, Cedartown and Trion.
Joining them are teams from bigger classifications like Lambert and Woodstock from Class 7A, and Allatoona, Cambridge, and Dalton from Class 6A. Atha said the variety of schools from different parts of the state and different sizes is appealing to the teams participating.
“We take a lot of pride in it,” Atha said. “We feel like it’s been one of the best in the state because so many good teams come every year. For our kids, we get the opportunity to line up against schools that are bigger than us and have more athletes than we have. Anytime you can compete against great talent, you’re going to benefit, so it’s always been a great benefit for our kids.”
The camp matches teams against each other on a scaled down field with no offensive line and no pass rush. There’s no run game, just passing.
“They’re just working on things they’re going to do in the season,” Atha said.
Some coaches have been coming to the camp for years, while others are getting their first experience. Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler has his Eagles team at this year’s camp and has seen the benefits of it over the years.
“We’ve been coming since Tommy started it — off and on. Well I have, with different teams,” He said. “It’s always been a good camp.”
Wheeler said he is able to focus on other parts of the offense earlier in the offseason before shifting his attention to passing for the camp.
“In spring practice, we really focused on our run game and our play-action stuff, then in the summer we come back and start working on our passing stuff. So coming to a camp like this where you get six, seven, eight, 12 games to work on your passing is really good,” Wheeler said.
“It’s great for seeing different fronts and levels of play. A camp like this helps you so much in getting ready for the season because you can work on things and realize what you need to take out of your playbook, and what you may need to add, what you feel like you’re good at. That’s what we can take away from a camp like this.”
First-year Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green enjoyed seeing his team step up against some of the bigger teams during Thursday’s opening day of action.
“We got to compete against some really good teams and some big schools,” Green said. “Our kids got to measure where they’re at. I was really proud because we were a little short-handed but our kids showed great effort. This kind of event is about teaching. It’s a chance to get better at the stuff we have installed. We’re just trying to use this as practice.”