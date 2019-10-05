Two Region 7-AA squads hungry for their first win left it all out on the field at Armuchee’s Lindsey Stadium, but Terry Curry proved to be the difference for Coosa, scoring five touchdowns in a 41-18 win over the Indians on Friday night.
For a team trying to reach the state playoffs for the third consecutive season, the victory was a badly-needed one for the Eagles.
“They’ve been working all summer and through the season, and we’ve had our highs and lows,” Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said. “So to get a chance to get the ‘W’ on the board is huge.”
Armuchee opened the game on a tear. After Coosa failed to get off a punt from their own 13-yard line, the Indians capitalized when Chandler Desanto connected with J.J. House for a 10-yard score.
Later, after Desanto hooked up with Sylvester Bassey on a long pass play that set up the Indians at the 1-yard line, Gauge Burkett punched it in for the first of his two touchdowns on the evening to give Armuchee a 12-0 lead.
Coosa (1-5, 1-2 7-AA) wouldn’t stay sleepy for long. A 29-yard scoring strike from Curry to Brevan Knight followed by a 30-yard Jaxon Thomas rushing touchdown on their next possession put the Eagles out in front, and they wouldn’t look back. Curry added a 19-yard touchdown scamper on the ground before the halftime break.
“It’s what I told the kids at halftime,” Wheeler said, “In the Pepperell game, Pepperell surges up on us and we just kind of fell apart. In this game, they stayed the course and were able to stay patient, and we hit a couple of big plays and got back in the game.”
Curry, making his first start at quarterback in place of Knight, rewarded the coaching staff’s decision in a big way. On offense, the junior finished with a passing touchdown and three rushing scores, including an 85-yard dash in the second half. On defense, Curry returned a fumble 67-yards to the house and picked off two Desanto passes.
Thanks to a steady rushing attack, Armuchee actually out-gained Coosa 287-266 in yardage, but couldn’t overcome the Eagles’ big plays.
For Armuchee (0-6, 0-3), Burkett ended the night with 20 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns, Desanto completed 12-of-29 passes for 152 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions, and House finished with three catches for 47 yards and two scores.
Both teams are off next week.