While the two teams were fairly evenly matched in the first half, quarterback Kenon Dixon and the Eagles’ offense picked up the pace in the second half to come away with a 30-14 Region 7-AA win against the Blue Devils at Model’s Woodard-Tuggle Stadium.
Coosa’s win knocks the Blue Devils out of contention for a playoff spot. Coosa will need to defeat Gordon Central next week in Calhoun to secure the No. 4 seed in the Class AA state playoffs.
“It was huge,” Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said about the win. “They battled. They kept fighting us and they had us on the ropes. Credit to our kids to keep fighting and bowing our backs, and we just found a way to win. This win puts us in the position where next week is all the marbles, and that’s the position we want to be in.”
The rain slowed both teams down, and Dixon struggled in the first half completing only one pass before coming out in the second half with a new-found presence. Dixon finished 5 of 16 for 91 passing yards, but excelled on the ground with 120 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.
Jalen Hodge finished with 64 yards and a score on 12 carries, and Gavin Hughes rushed nine times for 51 yards and a touchdown. Dixon was taken out of last week’s contest against Rockmart, sitting out for most of the second half before returning Thursday for the Eagles.
“He was banged up pretty bad last week,” Wheeler said. “He came in here a little hesitant, and I think as the game got on he got in the flow, but he wasn’t throwing the ball really well. But he was resilient and he didn’t get down on himself. He just kept playing and made some big plays for us.”
Along with his 38-yard touchdown run in the third quarter to make the score 21-14, Dixon also hit Terry Curry on a 14-yard strike with 2:40 left in the game.
Coco Dublin had tied the score 14-14 with 4:32 left in the third quarter on a 6-yard run before Dixon’s TD run. Dublin finished with 109 yards on 21 carries, Model quarterback Sam Silver was 7 of 13 for 80 yards, and Kidron Ford was held to 23 yards on the ground. Model will close out its season next Friday against Rockmart in Shannon.
The game remained scoreless until the second quarter when the Blue Devils capped a 13-play drive with a 6-yard run by quarterback Sam Silver to put Model on the scoreboard first with a 6-0 lead.
The Eagles responded on their next drive after Dixon connected with Logan Pledger on a 34-yard pass, which set up a 13-yard run from Hodge to give the Eagles a 7-6 lead with 9:17 left in the second half.