PREP FOOTBALL: Coosa, Model hoping for fresh start as 7-AA schedule begins
Coosa and Model, both 0-3, have had rough starts to the season, with the Eagles facing a tough opening schedule against Darlington, Trion and Mt. Zion-Carroll, all of which have a combined record of 9-0. The Blue Devils lost their two opening games, but only by a combined 10 points.
The Blue Devils go into Week 5 on a high note with their homecoming night against the also-winless Dade County Wolverines. Two weeks ago in Model’s loss to North Murray, the Blue Devils had seven players out because of injuries. Following a week off for Model, head coach Ricky Ross is happy to see his team back in full force.
“It was a huge benefit,” Ross said about the off week. “It’s good to know we go back into this week healthy. It’s always nice when you can get a week off and get to where you need to be. It gave us time to get healthy. We’re 0-3, but we feel like it’s a new season, and we’ll see where we stand after this week.”
Coosa is also coming in on an off week, but isn’t as healthy as head coach Todd Wheeler would like.
“We’re battling,” Wheeler said. “We’ve had a few guys banged up and hurt, but with the kids we have, we’re ready to put them on the field. The non-region schedule we had was pretty tough. Playing that kind of schedule will get you ready for region play.”
One of those injured is Tennessee commit Sean Brown, who will be sidelined for Friday’s home game against Chattooga before being re-evaluated.
Chattooga is 2-1 on the season and is coming off back-to-back wins against Wesleyan and Heritage-Catoosa under head coach Charles Hammon.
“I’ve always been impressed with Hammon and what they do,” Wheeler said. “They’re going to be physical. They’re not really fancy, but they’ll line up and do what they do. You have to play toe-to-toe against them.”
Rockmart, which opens region play against Armuchee on Friday, appears to have a leg up on the competition in Region 7-AA, but Ross feels the rest of the region is up for grabs. Pepperell will hit the road to face Gordon Central.
“There’s a lot unknown,” Ross said. “Other than the top spot, you could probably just put them all in the wash and see where they sit.”
Wheeler echoed Ross’ feelings on the Yellow Jackets.
“Rockmart had a very impressive win against Heard County,” Wheeler said. “I think it was obvious before the season started they were going to be the team to beat, and they proved it with that win. The rest of the teams, we’re all in the same boat. We’re all battling. On any given night, anyone could beat anybody else.”