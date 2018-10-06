Breaking News
PREP FOOTBALL: Chattooga wins big on homecoming night
Lashaun Lester led the Chattooga offense with 136 yards on 14 carries, and E.J. Lackey had 43 rushing yards and 36 receiving yards in the Region 7-AA contest.
Kidron Ford led Model’s offense with 16 carries for 91 yards, while Coco Dublin, who returned to the team after missing three games with shoulder strain, added 55 yards. As a team, Model (2-5, 2-2 7-AA) was outgained 414 yards to 177 yards.
Things got started quickly for Chattooga, with Devin Price returning the opening kickoff 81 yards to the Model 17 yard line. Four plays later, quarterback Clayton Johnson hit Zack Tucker with a 17-yard touchdown pass to make it 6-0 just 90 seconds into the game.
Later in the first quarter, Chattooga (5-2, 3-1) capped off a 67-yard drive when Lester dove in from 1-yard out. Price threw the 2-point conversion pass to Johnson to make it 14-0.
The Blue Devils’ lone score came with 5:18 remaining in the game when Dublin sprinted in from 16 yards out and then converted the 2-point run. With the return of Dublin, Model saw Matthew Syverson and Keathin Willis leave the game with injuries.
Model struggled to get its offense going, punting three times and turning over the ball twice on its five first-half possessions. Chattooga meanwhile was firing on all cylinders, with Lackey scoring on a 38-yard touchdown run with 3:45 left in the half for a 28-0 halftime score.
Both teams are off next week with Model traveling to Gordon Central on Oct. 19 and Chattooga hosting Armuchee.