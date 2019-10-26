Chattooga weathered poor field conditions and a hailstorm of penalty flags to walk out of Armuchee with a 28-0 win on Friday night.
The win, combined with Model’s victory over Gordon Central, puts Chattooga (4-4, 3-2 Region 7-AA) and their head coach Charles Hammon in the driver’s seat for the No. 4 seed in the Class AA playoffs.
“It really helps us going into next week,” Hammon said. “It makes for a better weekend, I can tell you that. I was really proud of the kids’ efforts tonight.”
Errant snaps, the driving rain, and a plague of penalties hampered both teams’ efforts to move the ball down the field throughout the first half. The visiting Indians were able to get on the board first on a Devon Heroch 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter, but a failed two-point conversion kept the score 6-0.
With just over a minute left until halftime, a disastrous sequence swung the tide against Armuchee. With Chattooga at fourth-and-3, the hosting Indians jumped offsides and provided Chattooga a first down. The next play, Jamarious Mosteller carried it down the sideline 35 yards to set up Chattooga in goal-to-go position.
A few snaps later, Mosteller made a spectacular, toe-tap grab in the back of the end zone and Lashaun Lester ran in the two-point try to make it 14-0 going to the locker rooms. Mosteller finished with two touchdown receptions on the night.
“I don’t know if there’s another kid in the tri-state area that could make that catch,” Hammon said. “I mean, it was amazing. Jamarious really played like a D1 kid on both sides of the ball. He was lights out.”
Chattooga would add two more scores in the third quarter to put the game away, first on a Lester 2-yard run and later on a 31-yard strike from Cash Allen to Mosteller.
In all, Chattooga racked up 406 yards of offense to Armuchee’s 62. Gauge Burkett finished with 37 yards on 12 carries, and Devin Cromer rushed 5 times for 29 yards for Armuchee.
Armuchee (0-8, 0-5) will travel to Lindale to face Pepperell next Friday, while Chattooga will take on Dade County at home.