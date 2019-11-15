Game: Chattooga (5-5) at No. 3 Callaway (9-1)
Last meeting: First meeting
All-time series: N/A
On the web: For score updates throughout Friday’s games, visit RN-T.com.
Chattooga faces a tough challenge in the first round of the Class AA state playoffs when the Indians hit the road to face third-ranked Callaway on Friday.
The Indians closed out the regular season with a 29-12 loss to 7-AA foe Pepperell, giving them the region’s fourth seed in the playoffs.
As the No. 4 seed, the Indians will be challenged right out of the gate, facing an offense that has put up 46.1 points per game and a defense that has held opponents to 8.9 points per game.
The Cavaliers (9-1), who’s only loss has come from Opelika (Ala.), have a pair of Auburn commits on the offensive side of the ball in running back Tank Bigsby and lineman Tate Johnson. The offense also features Demetrius Coleman, Charlie Dixon, Jalin Shephard and Jacob Freeman, who all have offers from Division I schools.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Cedartown (5-5) at No. 4 Marist (9-1)
Last meeting: Marist 31, Cedartown 18 (Nov. 17, 2017)
All-time series: Marist leads 6-4
On the air: WGAA-FM 106.1
Cedartown breezed through its regular-season finale against Chapel Hill, but the Bulldogs won’t get much of a break as they head into a first-round matchup against fourth-ranked Marist in the Class 4A state playoffs Friday.
The No. 2 seed out of Region 7-4A, Marist pairs a high-scoring offense with a potent defense that held six of their opponents to single-digit scoring, including four shutouts.
The War Eagles’ offense is led by quarterback Connor Cigelske, who is averaging around 200 yards per game this season, while accounting for more than 20 touchdowns. Fullbacks Lincoln Parker and Matthew Dunmon lead the ground attack for Marist.
The third-seeded Bulldogs were able to make their way into the playoffs with a 29-7 win against Chapel Hill to close out the regular season. Cedartown rolled up 321 of yards of total offense with Kobe Pryor, Jayden Johnson and C.J. Washington.
— Jonathan Blaylock