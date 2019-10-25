Game: Chattooga (3-4, 2-2) at Armuchee (0-7, 0-4)
Last meeting: Chattooga 40, Armuchee 14 (Oct. 19, 2018)
All-time series: Chattooga leads 14-7
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/armuchee-indians.html.
The Chattooga Indians head to Armuchee on Friday looking to gain some ground in Region 7-AA.
Chattooga hopes to bounce back after two straight region losses — a 51-7 loss to top-ranked Rockmart three weeks ago, and a 12-6 loss to Model this past week — which put the team in fourth place in region play.
Still winless on the season, Armuchee will try to end a skid against Chattooga that has gone on for seven straight games.
Armuchee is coming off a 41-7 loss to Gordon Central that saw the team give up seven turnovers in the first half alone. Armuchee has been saddled with injuries all season long beginning in the first game of the season when starting quarterback Devin Pledger was lost for the year.
— Jonathan Blaylock
Game: Coosa (1-6, 1-3) at No. 1 Rockmart (7-0, 4-0)
Last meeting: Rockmart 42, Coosa 0 (Oct. 19, 2018)
All-time series: Rockmart leads 35-13-1
On the air: WZOT-AM 1220
Friday night’s matchup in Rockmart features a team looking to solidify its spot at the top of the Region 7-AA standings and a team looking to make the best of a wayward season.
Rockmart welcomes Coosa as the Yellow Jackets look for its fourth straight win against the Eagles and hope to push their region record to 5-0.
Rockmart faced one of its biggest challenges last week when they hosted Pepperell in a contest to determine which team would take the lead in Region 7-AA.
A win against Coosa will help the Yellow Jackets out as they try to win their third straight region title.
The Eagles came up short against Dade County this past week 33-14 in a region contest that saw Terry Curry take over the quarterback position for the second straight week. Curry finished with 98 yards on the ground and scored his team’s only two touchdowns.
— Jonathan Blaylock