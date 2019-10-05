CEDARTOWN — The Cedartown Bulldogs rolled over region foe LaGrange to get a much-needed 51-6 win on homecoming night.
Head Coach Doyle Kelley said the Bulldogs needed to step up and show how special they are with a big region win, and did so on both offense and defense on the night.
"I think my seniors accepted my challenge, and stood up and played well tonight," Kelley said. "I can't say enough about what we did on offense. That's what we should do every week."
On offense, the Bulldogs put up 405 yards and featured three passers on the night.
Jayden Johnson, Kobe Pryor and Reece Tanner all combined to go 7-of-9 for 166 yards and three touchdowns.
Two of those came from Pryor — one on a short toss to DJ Frazier that he ran in from 39 yards out and a 23-yard pass to Micah Arbuthnot. Pryor also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass before the opening half was through.
Johnson punched in a score of his own from 5 yards out in the second quarter, and CJ Washington scored twice on the ground from 6 and 9 yards in the opening half.
The Bulldogs defense also earned the team a safety on a bad snap on a punt that went out of the end zone.
The Bulldogs (2-4, 1-1 5-4A) put up 44 points by halftime and came back to a running clock against the Grangers (2-3, 0-2), which gave them just enough time to watch Harlem Diamond score on a 6-yard play to help put up big numbers for the Bulldogs on a late third-quarter drive.
The Cedartown defense only allowed 67 yards of total offense for the Grangers and gave up only seven first downs.
LaGrange quarterbacks Charles Crawford and Jaylen Brown combined to go 8-of-16 for 33 yards. Asa Leath scored on a 13-yard run with 26 seconds left in the game for the Grangers’ only score.
The Bulldogs are at Central-Carroll next Friday.