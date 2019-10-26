Cedartown running back Kobe Pryor scored two touchdowns as the Bulldogs eked out a 15-8 win against visiting Troup County on Friday night.
The Clemson commit scored on runs of 4 and 7 yards in the Region 5-4A win.
Head coach Doyle Kelley said he saw something special in his team as they held on against a Troup County offense that kept the Bulldogs on their toes all night.
“We feel like we’re a good football team,” Kelley said. “We might be the best 4-4 football team in the State of Georgia. We’ve been special the last three or four ballgames. We’ve got two more that we need to be special.”
Cedartown (4-4, 3-1 5-4A) put up 107 yards in total offense with 91 yards on the ground. Jorge Peinado put the Bulldogs up 3-0 in the first quarter on a 27-yard field.
Troup County quarterback Kobe Hudson went 6-of-19 for 61 passing yards and scored the only touchdown for the Tigers (5-3, 2-2) on a 4-yard run in the second quarter. He then converted the two-point conversion as the Tigers took a short-lived 8-3 lead. Troup County put up 89 yards on the ground for 159 yards in total offense.
Wet conditions on the field made a big impact, with most of the turnovers going Cedartown’s way. The Bulldogs gave up a single fumble in the fourth quarter as Troup County had four fumbles, losing two.
The Bulldogs visit Sandy Creek next Friday.