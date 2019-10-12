Senior quarterback Jake Morrow was on point for the Calhoun’s passing attack and junior running back Jerrian Hames kept the offense going on the ground as the Yellow Jackets topped Adairsville 39-14 on Friday night.
Morrow started the game 11-11 passing and would finish the contest with just two incompletions. Hames dominated the rushing attack, carrying the ball 23 times for 137 yards. The two combined to score four of the Jackets’ five touchdowns.
The Jackets’ defense played a major factor in the home win. Calhoun (5-1, 3-1 6-3A) sacked Adairsville starting quarterback Conner Crunkleton four times and created five turnovers — three via interceptions, one by a fumble and one on a muffed punt return.
Calhoun has won back-to-back Region 6-3A games after dropping its first region game in 18 years to North Murray on Sept. 20.
The Calhoun Yellow Jackets prepare for a road contest at Murray County next Friday. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Haralson County 32, Sonoraville 20The visiting Haralson County Rebels and their potent rushing attack proved to be too much for Sonoraville on Friday night as the Phoenix lost the Region 6-3A game 32-20 at home.
Sonoraville head coach Denver Pate had this to say in the aftermath of the tough defeat.
“We were down 16-0,” Pate said. “We’ve been down 31-0. I knew these kids weren’t going to quit. They were going to fight all night. We did a good job of getting back in the football game to take the lead in the third. We had five possessions all night. (We) didn’t capitalize on two of them. That’s your football game.”
Haralson quarterback rushed for well over 150 yards and accounted for all four of the Rebels’ touchdowns.
Sonoraville (3-3, 2-2 6-3A) will travel to Adairsville next Friday.