Game: Cedartown (2-4, 1-1) at Central-Carroll (3-3, 1-1)
Last meeting: Cedartown 48, Central-Carroll 17 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Cedartown leads 15-10
On the air: WGAA-AM 1340
With Cedartown coming off a Region 5-3A win against LaGrange this past week, a win against Central-Carroll would help the Bulldogs climb the standings with three teams currently tied 1-1 in the region.
The Bulldogs, the Lions and Troup are all tied with one win and one loss in region play, and Cedartown head coach Doyle Kelly is hoping to take an advantage over the opposing teams.
“Every region game is a big game, but our league is pretty tight right now,” Kelly said. “You’ve got several teams with one loss, so this is a big game. This week and next week teams will start separating. This is one we need to win to get ourselves in good shape.”
Central-Carroll opened region play two weeks ago with a win against LaGrange, but dropped to 1-1 after a hard-fought 16-14 loss to No. 2-ranked Cartersville.
“They’re big up front, so we’ve got to win that front line,” Kelly said. “Whoever controls the line will win the game. Their quarterback is what makes them go. He can throw and pull it down and run it. Kobe (Pryor) has got to have a good game. We have to keep their offense off the field and have good drives, but we can’t just drive the ball, we have to score.”
Pryor had a big game for the Bulldogs this past week in a 51-6 win against LaGrange. Pryor helped his team roll up 405 yards of offense, while throwing for touchdown passes of 23 and 39 yards, and scoring on a 30-yard touchdown reception of his own.