Darlington’s record remained unblemished Friday night after the Tigers rolled to a 38-0 road win over Mt. Zion-Carroll in a Region 6-A/A contest.
The win ended a three-year stretch of the Eagles getting the best of Darlington and moves the Tigers to 5-0 on the season and 2-0 against region opponents.
Quarterback Griffin Brewster was nearly perfect, completing 17 of 18 passes for 182 yards and three touchdowns as the senior continues to lead a prolific Darlington offense that finished with 329 yards and had 20 first downs.
Defensively, the Tigers kept Mt. Zion out of the end zone all night and held the Eagles to just 49 yards of offense.
Brewster had touchdown passes of 6, 25, and 9 yards caught by Gavin Forsha, Patrick Shelly, and Kobe Nadu, respectively. The last two came in the third quarter to set up a running clock in the final period.
Running back Kolin Rogers had 111 yards on 12 carries, including a 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Joseph Marion got the call prior to Rogers’ score as he picked up the Tigers’ other rushing touchdown on a 2-yard run.
Brinson Sumner made each extra point kick for Darlington and sent a 27-yard field goal attempt through the uprights in the first quarter.
Darlington will be back home at Chris Hunter Stadium next Friday against Christian Heritage.