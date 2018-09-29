Breaking News
PREP FOOTBALL: Big 4th quarter leads Coosa to 51-29 win over Armuchee
The Eagles outscored their homecoming opponent 21-0 in the fourth quarter, using the momentum created by senior all-around athlete Kenon Dixon to charge to a 51-29 win over the Indians.
It was the first win of the season for Coosa, which is fighting to overcome several injuries, and keeps their hopes for a playoff spot alive.
“I’m proud of our kids for finally finding their spark and finding a little motivation,” Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said.
“Our kids were beat up. Our offensive and defensive lines are all injured and hurt. I compliment Armuchee and coach Green because they fought and came in with a great game plan. They exposed some stuff, and their kids took it to us.”
Dixon, who has taken on the role of starting quarterback this season for the Eagles, was 12 of 30 passing for 294 yards and five touchdowns, including scoring passes of 49, 71 and 46 yards in the second half. He also returned an interception and a fumble for touchdowns, threw three passes for two-point conversions and had 13 carries for 66 yards.
Brayden Perry went 16 of 38 for 234 yards and two touchdowns for Armuchee, while Gauge Burkett had an 84-yard interception return for a touchdown.
Coosa (1-5, 1-2 7-AA) had a 30-29 lead heading into the fourth quarter when Dixon capped off Coosa’s first drive of the period by hitting Malaki Martin with a long, arching pass down the sideline for 71 yards and a touchdown. Logan Pledger completed the two-point pass to Terry Curry for a 38-29 lead.
Armuchee (1-5, 0-3) fumbled the ball on the second play of the ensuing possession and Dixon scooped it up for a 46-yard return and another score. Then, with the Indians driving, Dixon intercepted Perry’s pass intended for Sylvester Bassey in the end zone.
The following six-play, 66-yard drive by the Eagles ended with Martin being there for Dixon down the sideline again, this time for 46 yards and a touchdown with 1:35 left to play.
Coosa will be on the road next week at Dade County, while Armuchee hosts Gordon Central.