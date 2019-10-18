Game: Pepperell (5-1, 3-0) at No. 1 Rockmart (6-0, 3-0)
Last meeting: Rockmart 40, Pepperell 10 (Oct. 5, 2018)
All-time series: Rockmart leads 20-18-1
On the air: WQTU-FM 102.3; WZOT-AM 1220
To say Friday’s game between Pepperell and Rockmart is important is an understatement.
The matchup between the only two Region 7-AA teams left with spotless region records won’t determine the winner of the region, but it will give one team a clear advantage through the season’s final weeks.
The Dragons travel to Rockmart to take on the top-ranked Yellow Jackets, and Pepperell head coach Rick Hurst says the game is one of the biggest his team has faced in his time as head coach.
“The biggest thing I want to do is win a game that has significance,” Hurst said. “We haven’t done that in a while. All week we talked about how you don’t have many opportunities to do what we’re about to do — play the No. 1 team in the state. There’s just so much riding on it.”
Rockmart head coach Biff Parson and the Yellow Jackets take a lot of momentum into Friday night’s game, having outscored their opponents 160-7 over the last three contests.
“It’s a region a championship game is what it could come down to,” Parson said. “This puts you in the driver’s seat for sure. I’m just glad it’s at The Rock and I hope the community shows up like they have been.”
The game is reminiscent of last year’s contest as both teams were 3-0 in region play when they met at Dragon Stadium in Lindale. The Yellow Jackets won 40-10 and took control of the region, winning the 7-AA title and advancing to the Class AA state championship game.
Pepperell takes a five-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup and hasn’t lost since its season-opening game at Darlington. While the schools are in different counties, Hurst sees the Yellow Jackets as one of their biggest rivals.
“This one has always meant something,” Hurst said. “It’s going to be a huge challenge, and we just have to hope they’re a little bit off. We still have three games left, so we’re not saying this is it, but it definitely puts you in the best position.”
Both teams bring high-powered offenses and physical defenses that can shut their opponents down.
Pepperell’s quarterback duo of Gage Moses and Shannen White most recently led their team to a 28-0 shutout against region foe Model two weeks ago before the Dragons’ bye week. The two quarterbacks combined to throw for 205 yards against the Blue Devils, including a 50-yard touchdown pass by Moses to Payton Rhoades.
“Offensively, they have two dynamic quarterbacks, and they’ve got a little scout back that can take it to the house,” Parson said. “Defensively, they know they’re identity and they tackle well, so it’s going to be a challenge. It’s going to come down to who makes the most mistakes and penalties. It’s a big challenge for us.”
Hurst is also aware of the dangers Rockmart quarterback Javin Whatley can bring.
Whatley and Juke Boozer linked up on a 30-yard touchdown pass in the Jackets’ game against Chattooga two weeks ago, and Whatley also scored on two touchdown runs.
“The difference between this year and last year is the quarterback situation,” Hurst said. “Last year’s quarterback was a capable runner and thrower, but he needed to get you to bite on the run before they could throw. This year, the Whatley kid can make a great play to Boozer on first down and you’re down by seven. We have the same kind of weapons. I think it’s going to come down to which quarterback plays the best and who sustains the line of scrimmage.”
— Jonathan Blaylock