“We’re excited to get this win and we get to keep playing,” Rockmart coach Biff Parson said. “But I’m a little disappointed on all the penalties we had. We had two opportunities in the red zone where we didn’t score, regardless of the field conditions.”
Dylan Bailey scored the first two touchdowns — one in the air and one on the ground — and finished the night in the third quarter with 56 rushing yards, 64 passing yards and three touchdowns touchdown passes to go along with his 33-yard run touchdown run.
Markus Smith and Zabrion Whatley each scored a touchdown apiece for Rockmart (11-0) as the Yellow Jackets ended the night with 449 yards of total offense.
Rockmart took a while to get things going, driving down to the
South Atlanta 4-yard line on its opening drive before turning the ball over on downs. After that the Yellow Jackets came alive and cruised to the win.
South Atlanta’s offense only put up 80 yards, and quarterback Andrew Banks didn’t hit a single pass, going for four attempts but coming up empty each time against the Rockmart defense.
The Jackets will host Bremen next Friday after the Blue Devils won 40-10 on the road over Union County. South Atlanta finished their season with a 6-5 record.