Game: Armuchee (0-2) at Trion (2-0)
Last meeting: Trion won 48-13 (Sept. 7, 2018)
All-time series: Trion leads 32-13
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — http://www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/armuchee-indians.html
The Armuchee Indians aren’t ready to give up, and head coach Jeremy Green is hoping the attitude they have shown him at practice will translate into a win in the program’s longest rivalry.
While the team’s 59-0 loss to Haralson County last week could have led to a sullen return to practice, Green said the players were quick to put it behind them and get prepared for Friday’s game at Trion.
“We want them to know that we’re going to build our football program on toughness, and toughness isn’t something you turn on and off,” Green said. “Circumstances don’t dictate our attitude or how hard we work, or how we go about our business. We do what we do.”
Armuchee has had to take a battle-harden attitude into the season and then double up on it after losing starting quarterback Devin Pledger and running back/linebacker Jordan Morgan in the first game against Murray County.
Green said they are focused on fixing what can be fixed and not feeling sorry for themselves as players find themselves in the mix for starting jobs.
“You’ve got to live up to it,” Green said. “If we keep getting better, we don’t know how good we can be. I’ve told them that we haven’t played nearly as good as we can.”
Trion will be coming off of a 27-6 win over Dade County where the Bulldogs’ running game overpowered the Wolverines. First-year starting quarterback Lincoln Maddux had two rushing touchdowns.
Green said Trion’s consistent talent and the electric atmosphere of Sam R. McCain Stadium will be two of their biggest obstacles come kickoff.
“It seems like they have the same big kids in the same positions every year,” Green said. “From the quarterback to the linebackers, they just reload with big, strong, talented kids. They are physical and have a ton of tradition.”
A portion of that tradition is the rivalry between the two teams, something Green knows firsthand, having grown up in the Armuchee community and played for the Indians, who have played Trion more than any other team in the program’s history.
“I have a ton of respect for Trion. It’s a great community with a great school that cares a ton about football,” Green said. “In some ways, I want to make us a little more like that. But that was some of our best ball games when I was a kid.”