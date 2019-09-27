Game: Armuchee (0-4, 0-1) at Model (1-3, 1-0)
Last meeting: Model 14, Armuchee 7 (Sept. 21, 2018)
All-time series: Model leads 29-11
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/model-blue-devils.html
When the Model Blue Devils welcome the Armuchee Indians to Woodard-Tuggle Stadium on Friday for homecoming, head coach Jeff Hunnicutt doesn’t want his team to get distracted by the hype of the rivalry matchup.
But when two Floyd County teams with the history that Model and Armuchee have meet, it’s got a lot built into it.
“It’s an opportunity to see if we’re growing week-to-week like good football teams are supposed to,” Hunnicutt said.
“It’s homecoming but I’ve tried to express that homecoming is for the alumni, and that’s what we’re trying to make sure of. We’re trying to make sure that it’s not a distraction. We want to make sure these alumni that are coming are seeing a good football game.”
Indians head coach Jeremy Green, an Armuchee alum, said the matchup has all the right ingredients to make it an exciting contest.
“Anytime you play someone in the county, it’s big,” Green said. “Our communities are right next to each other and it’s a region game, too. Everything that could make a game important — that’s what this game is. We don’t feel like we have to pump it up. Our kids know the importance of it.”
The Indians are off to a slow start this season and have been hampered with injuries. Armuchee is coming off a 61-0 region loss to Rockmart and has managed to only put up 18 points through the first four games of the season.
“Our focus is still Armuchee and to get better,” Green said. “It means a lot to the kids. That’s the rivalry they grew up with. We have an extreme amount of respect for Model. They’ve just won their first of the year, and everyone knows Hunnicutt is a great coach. They have athletes and they play hard.”
Still, with it being homecoming for Model, Green expects the matchup to draw a big crowd.
“It was that way last year — a packed house on both sides,” Green said. “I don’t think that Model or Armuchee has to spend any time getting their players excited about this game.”
Model is coming off its first win of the year — a 21-6 region win against Dade County that was Hunnicutt’s first as a head coach — and a win from Armuchee could put the Indians in the thick of the region standings.
“They’re right there with us,” Hunnicutt said. “They have one loss in the region, and we have one win in the region. In order for us to keep that, we’ve got to take care of business on Friday.”
Model has won the last seven matchups in the series, but Hunnicutt realizes anything can happen on the field when the two teams come together.
“Model-Armuchee has always been a big rivalry, and it’s important for us because it’s the next game,” Hunnicutt said. “You can’t overlook anyone. Everybody deserves respect. You see upsets every week, whether it’s high school, college or NFL. Those are going to happen.”
Hunnicutt sees the contest as another step in getting his team back to the playoffs for the first time in three years.
“The longer we’re closer to the top, it’s prolonging these seniors’ years,” Hunnicutt said. “We want to make sure we’re staying as close as we can to the top and trying to gain one of those four positions because these seniors have not experienced the playoffs since their freshman year.”
— By Jonathan Blaylock