PREP FOOTBALL: Armuchee, Model going through first spring with new head coaches
Jeremy Green has come in as the head coach at Armuchee, his alma mater, after coordinator stints at Sonoraville and Cass. He said spring has been integral in getting his mission statement across to the players.
“You teach fundamentals, but in spring you don’t have a ton of time for that, so spring has been mostly about our culture here,” Green said. “We can teach all the offense and defense all summer long and in the fall, right now it’s about culture.”
The Indians haven’t had a winning season since 2009, and haven’t posted more than two wins in a season since 2011, when they went 5-5. Green said he is building up the role of each individual player as a part of the team as a whole.
“It’s going to sound kind of silly, and people say there’s no ‘I’ in team, but I believe there has to be,” he said. “We say, ‘I am tough. I work hard. I am reliable. I am unselfish. I am an Indian.’ So if you want to be a part of a football team, you have to be all those things or working toward them. If we can get 50, 60 or 70 kids who all believe that and do it, we’ll be fine. Until we get to that point, we’ll have a long way to go.”
Model’s new head coach, Ricky Ross, said players are taking to the spring program they’ve laid out for them, something he’s glad to see as he deals with finishing up his time teaching at Sonoraville and traveling to Shannon in the afternoons.
“You’ve got to have organization as far as checking on kids and keeping up with their classes. Our coaches have done a great job as far as picking up the slack while I’ve been away,” Ross said. “I don’t know if you ever feel you’ve got everything done, but it does feel like playing catch-up.”
With the retirement of Gordon Powers after last season, the Blue Devils, as well as the Shannon community, will be looking to Ross to help lead a group of young players into a new era. Model had five consecutive winning seasons and playoff appearances before going 1-9 last year.
“We’ve had a great spring. I’m extremely pleased with our kids and their effort. They are doing the things we ask them do,” Ross said. “Change is hard. I don’t care who you are. So asking someone to do things a different way is a lot.”
Armuchee and Coosa will participate in spring games tonight, with the Indians heading over to Adairsville. The Eagles, meanwhile, will host a tailgate party and food trucks at Eagle Stadium beginning at 5 p.m. before hosting a jamboree-style evening on the gridiron against Jacksonville (Ala.) and LaFayette.
Model will have a more intimate end to its spring practice, holding an intra-squad scrimmage Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Woodard-Tuggle Stadium. Dubbed “Devils Under the Lights,” admission is a new towel or laundry detergent.