PREP FOOTBALL: Armuchee, Model aren’t letting distractions get in way of action on gridiron
But for the head coaches of Armuchee and Model, all those distractions aren’t the focus as they spend the week gearing up for Friday’s matchup. All Indians’ coach Jeremy Green and Blue Devils’ coach Ricky Ross want is to add a Region 7-AA victory to their win column.
The Blue Devils have some momentum coming into Friday’s game at the Reservation, winning last week’s region opener 34-12 against Dade County. Model also has a little history on its side, winning the last six matchups between the schools, and owning a 28-11-1 series record against the Indians.
“Because it’s the next game, and it’s a region game, it’s the most important game,” Ross said. “For us that’s our focus. I don’t think you can get caught up in the they’re across 140 and all that. What we need to get caught up in is how well did we practice? How did we prepare?”
Green, a graduate of Armuchee, carries his team into the matchup after a tough opening part of their schedule. The Indians opened with a win, but dropped their last three matchups. However, those three losses came to schools with a combined 10-1 record.
Green is trying to keep his team focused on fundamentals, not going up against a rival school on homecoming night.
“In all honesty, we’ve focused on Armuchee. We haven’t even talked about all that,” Green said. “We’re trying to become the best football team that we can be. Right now we’re not playing the best we can. We’re so young, we just have to focus on blocking and tackling. We’re just not to a point where we can make a big deal about that.”
Both teams will be dealing with a loss of key players in the matchup. Model running back Coco Dublin is being sidelined with shoulder tenderness, and Armuchee will be missing several linemen, including seniors Evan Willerson and Randan Carter. Green said 11 positions will be filled by freshman and sophomores in Friday’s contest.
The Armuchee-Model matchup won’t be the only Floyd County contest on Friday night as the Pepperell Dragons welcome the Coosa Eagles to Lindale. The Eagles will be searching for their first win of the season after nearly coming up victorious in a 34-32 loss to Chattooga last week. The Dragons are coming off a 28-27 win against Gordon Central in their region opener.