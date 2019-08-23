Game: Armuchee (0-0) at Murray County (0-0)
Last meeting: Armuchee won 28-7 (Aug. 17, 2019)
All-time series: Armuchee leads 3-0
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/armuchee-indians.html
The ship is getting back on course at Armuchee, and head coach Jeremy Green is hoping the Indians’ game Friday at Murray County can be another move in the right direction.
After going 2-8 in Green’s first season, Armuchee has spent the spring and offseason working in the weight room and on the practice field to improve itself, and after last week’s scrimmage at Southeast Whitfield the Indians have a better idea where they stand.
“We played hard, but we had a lot of mistakes,” Green said. “We got the ball on the first drive and got down the field and had an illegal procedure called on us. The we got the ball on the second drive and fumbled. We had success but we just made mistakes.”
Down 14-7 late in the scrimmage, Armuchee had the ball at the 3-yard line and ran out of time.
Green said he wants his players to be able to grow from last week’s contest and not get caught up in how Murray County plans to come out against them Friday in Chatsworth.
“I told our kids, especially at the beginning of the year, it’s not about them. It’s really about us,” Green said. “We’ve got to fix things on our end. So this will be an opportunity to see what we fixed.”
Armuchee picked up the win over Murray County last season, earning a 28-7 victory that mostly took place during a downpour. Murray County finished last season 0-10.
“They’re going to play their best game against us,” Green said when asked what he expects from the green-clad Indians. “They’ve been sitting on this for a year and I’m sure they will want to get some revenge.”
First-year starting quarterback Devin Pledger will be at the center of Armuchee’s triple-option offense as he led the team in rushing at Southeast Whitfield with 74 yards on 13 carries.
“When you introduce the triple-option, the quarterback is the key and nobody does more than him,” Green said. “Devin has definitely improved since the spring game, but there is still a long way to go. But it’s exciting to see what he’s done so far.”
Gauge Burkett carried the ball into the end zone for Armuchee’s lone touchdown in last week’s scrimmage, and Green said the senior has been a role model on and off the field.
“Gauge is as hard a worker as they come,” Green said. “He’s exactly what you want in a football player. He’s a good teammate. He’s good in the locker room. He’s good in the weight room. I can’t say enough about him.”
— Jeremy Stewart