Game: Coosa (0-5, 0-2) at Armuchee (0-5, 0-2)
Last meeting: Coosa 51, Armuchee 29 (Sept. 28, 2018)
All-time series: Coosa leads 35-5
On the air: Mountain Coast Network — www.mountaincoastnetwork.com/armuchee-indians.html
When Coosa and Armuchee meet at Lindsey Stadium in Armuchee, one team will finally find itself in the win column.
At the midway point in the season, the Eagles and the Indians are still searching for their first win, but each team has some big obstacles for their opponent to overcome.
“Watching them on film, they’re a young team, but the kids are playing hard and they’re scrappy. They’re hungry,” Coosa head coach Todd Wheeler said of Armuchee. “All that describes a team that’s going to take care of business every week, so I expect their best game Friday night.”
Armuchee head coach Jeremy Green said Coosa is always a difficult opponent to face.
“Just like always, Coosa has some great athletes and some big linemen,” Green said. “They’ve got good skill people. That’s how they are year in and year out. It’s the same thing we faced last year.”
Coosa isn’t in unfamiliar territory having started last season 0-5 before turning things around and earning a trip to the Class AA state playoffs. Wheeler said he just needs his team to realize they still have a chance to salvage their season.
“We’re right in the same place,” Wheeler said. “We’ve got a younger team, so this group has to really grow and accept the fact that we still have a chance. Our backs are against the wall, so we’ve got to start winning games, but every goal we have is still out there. We just have to go get it.”
Armuchee has seen more than its share of adversity this season, and Green said he is proud of the way his team has not given up.
Among other injuries, the Indians have lost two quarterbacks for the season. Initial starter Devin Pledger was hurt during the first game of the season, while backup Kameron Parker, a sophomore, was hurt during last week’s 44-6 loss to Model and has been ruled out to return.
Freshman Chandler Desanto came in for Parker last week and finished 4-of-6 for 46 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown pass to J.J. House, avoiding a shutout for the Indians at Model.
“We want to get better as a team and we’re trying to stay healthy,” Green said. “We’re still practicing hard and still working hard. We’re trying to get some of these kids to grow up fast. The best part is, I haven’t seen any of these young kids get scared, and that’s a positive. You’ve got freshmen and sophomores out here playing and they’re not scared. I appreciate that about them. If they’re still with us, they’re good kids.”
— Jonathan Blaylock