Following its bye week, the Darlington Tigers will hit the gridiron Friday at Chris Hunter Stadium against Aquinas. Aquinas is the No. 11 team in the Class A Private playoffs, and is coming off a 30-14 win against Stratford Academy in the opening round.
No. 9-ranked Darlington (8-2) will be hoping for a repeat of last year’s second-round matchup against the Fightin’ Irish (9-2), which the Tigers won 33-14.
The No. 1-ranked Rome Wolves (11-0) are coming off a big win against Jackson-Atlanta at Barron Stadium and return to their home field Friday to welcome Cedar Shoals in a Class 5A contest.
The Jaguars (8-3), the No. 2 team from Region 8, rolled through their first-round appearance against Lithonia, winning 41-0, and are on a four-game winning streak following a 55-6 loss to Buford.
Rome is 3-0 against the Jaguars dating back to 2000, and opened the playoffs last season with a 63-13 win against Cedar Shoals.
The No. 1-ranked Rockmart Yellow Jackets enter the Sweet 16 against Bremen (9-2), the No. 3 team from Region 5, who upset Union County 40-10 in the opening round of the Class AA playoffs. Rockmart (11-0) is 7-10 against the Blue Devils, having lost the last three contests, but the Jackets have a lot of momentum coming into this matchup, winning back-to-back region titles this season, and finishing the regular season with a perfect record for the first time in nearly 30 years.
Chattooga (9-2) hosted its first playoff game in 18 years last week and escaped with a 7-6 win against Washington in the Class AA playoffs. The Indians will next head out on the road Friday for a second-round contest against Rabun County (10-1), the No. 1 team from Region 8.
The Indians have struggled against the Wildcats in recent years, dropping two opening-round playoff contests to the Wildcats in 2017 and 2014. Rabun County shut out Spencer 65-0 in the first round, and has not lost a game since its loss to Bremen in the first week of the regular season.
Trion heads out on the road again Friday for a second-round matchup against Schley County. The Bulldogs (8-3) rallied last week against Wilcox County to get by with a 20-19 win. Schley County (8-2) is the No. 7 team in the Class A Public playoffs and is coming into the second round after bye week. The Wildcats lost only two games in the regular season, both at the hands of Marion County in the first and last weeks of the regular season.