PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Rome edges Armuchee for City-County titles
It’s the seventh year in a row the Wolves and Lady Wolves have walked away with both team titles at the meet, which features Rome and the Floyd County schools — Armuchee, Coosa, Model and Pepperell.
In a fiercely competitive girls’ race, Rome’s Janet Hartman bided her time near the front early on before challenging Armuchee’s Chloe Purdy in the late stages and pulling ahead in the final 50 meters to win.
Meanwhile, Esdras Real moved to the front of the boys’ race early and paced the Wolves throughout to capture first place a good bit ahead of second, which happened to be his teammate, Patrick Motes.
Rome coach Luis Goya was looking to see how each runner was working to improve as they near the halfway point of the season.
“Every race is important and every race has an objective. Sometimes it’s a workout, sometimes it’s about showing me who you are. Here, this is City-County, so I told them to run their heart out,” Goya said.
“We have been working on that final kick, especially because it’s so hard. I tell them that the kick is one of the most important stages of the race. You need to show me that because that’s when everybody is tired and that’s when your heart comes out. And they did it. I was impressed and feel like this is going to be a great season.”
Armuchee hosted this year as the late summer heat provided an extra obstacle for many of the runners to overcome as they continue to work on getting better before region meets next month.
“We still have three pretty good races before area and we’ve still got three or four guys challenging to make it into the top seven for us,” Armuchee coach Scott Pierce said. “It’s very competitive, and we’re still not running our best so we’re hoping to peak at just the right time.”
Purdy finished just behind Hartman in 21 minutes, 40 seconds to pace Armuchee, while Kayla Hutcherson was third, followed by Rome’s Nora Bailey.
The Lady Wolves took the fourth, fifth and sixth spots and finished with 27 points while Armuchee had 31. Model came in third with 75 points and Coosa was fourth with 114.
Armuchee’s Chaney Holder, who won last year’s boys’ race, came in third behind Real and Motes. The senior stayed close to the front despite battling an illness that threatened to keep him out of the last meet on his home course.
Rome finished with 29 points in the boys’ standings, followed by Armuchee with 44. Coosa edged Pepperell for third with 77 points, while the Dragons finished with 78.