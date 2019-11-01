Rome High saw big improvements over last year’s state meet performance after the opening day of the GHSA State Cross Country Championships on Friday at Carrollton.
Both teams finished in fifth place, with the boys totaling 173 points and the girls finishing with 164 points.
Patrick Motes was the top runner for the boys, who are coming off their third straight region championship. Motes finished with a time of 17:11.26 for sixth place, besting last year’s finish of 27th.
The girls, who finished second in region, earned 164 points. Nora Bailey was their top runner, finishing in 20th place with a time of 21:03.11. Bailey finished 43rd in last year’s competition.
In last year’s state meet, the boys finished in ninth, while the girls took 13th place.
Action will continue Saturday for local teams with the Class A Private races beginning at 8 a.m., and the Class AA races starting at 11 a.m.