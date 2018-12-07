The annual event includes those high school runners selected to the organization’s all-area teams, with coaches and runners of the year announced at the banquet, which was held this year at the Krannert Center at Berry College.
Armuchee cross country coach Scott Pierce was named the Girls’ Coach of the Year. The Lady Indians won the Region 7-AA title this season with an average time of 21:21 at the region meet and finished third at the Class AA state meet.
Holder was named the High School Boys’ Runner of the Year for the second time in a row. The Region 7-AA champion set the school record early this season, finishing sixth at the Ridge Ferry Invitational with a time of 16:53.
He went on to lead the Indians to titles at the County Championships and the region meet. He finished third at the Class AA state meet where Armuchee repeated as state runner-up.
Rome High cross country coach Luis Goya was named the High School Boys’ Coach of the Year after the Wolves took first at the Region 7-5A meet with an average time of 17:38 and then finished in the top 10 at the Class 5A state meet.
Rome High’s Patrick Motes, Esdras Real, and John Finn were all named to the GoGo Running All-Area first team, as were Darlington’s Lawson Blake and Landon Liddle.
Armuchee sophomore standout Chloe Purdy led the list of Floyd County girls on the All-Area first team. Joining her were senior Lady Indian Kayla Hutcherson, as well as Rome High’s Nora Bailey and Kaitlyn Stahl.
Calhoun’s Ashley Hartness was named the High School Girls’ Runner of the Year following a season where she came in second at the All-Area and Region 6-3A meet.