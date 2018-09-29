You are the owner of this article.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Locals keep pace at Darlington XC Festival

Armuchee’s Chloe Purdy and Chaney Holder were the top finishers among local runners with Purdy leading her team to a top-10 finish Saturday at the 15th annual Darlington Cross Country Festival.

Several teams from the Atlanta area and across the state compete at the meet every year.

Purdy completed the course with a time of 21:12.82 for a 16th-place finish overall, leading the Lady Indians to eighth place with an average time of 22:37.18. Teammate Kayla Hutcherson finished with a time of 21:44.98 for 23rd overall.

Rockmart’s Maggie Gentry was the top runner for the Lady Yellow Jackets with a time of 22:18.58 for 32nd, and Maggie Hawkins led Darlington’s runners with a 22:56.10 finish for 46th. Rockmart finished in 16th as a team, and Darlington took 17th.

Holder finished the course with a time of 18:01.67 for 24th as the Indians finished in 14th place with an average time of 19:29.87

Darlington’s Blake Lawson finished with a time of 18:05.08 to help carry the Tigers to a 15th-place finish. Lawson came in 26th, and the Tigers finished with an average time of 19:48.32.

Pepperell and Coosa were close behind in the team standings with 20th and 21st place, respectively.