PREP CROSS COUNTRY: Locals keep pace at Darlington XC Festival
Several teams from the Atlanta area and across the state compete at the meet every year.
Purdy completed the course with a time of 21:12.82 for a 16th-place finish overall, leading the Lady Indians to eighth place with an average time of 22:37.18. Teammate Kayla Hutcherson finished with a time of 21:44.98 for 23rd overall.
Rockmart’s Maggie Gentry was the top runner for the Lady Yellow Jackets with a time of 22:18.58 for 32nd, and Maggie Hawkins led Darlington’s runners with a 22:56.10 finish for 46th. Rockmart finished in 16th as a team, and Darlington took 17th.
Holder finished the course with a time of 18:01.67 for 24th as the Indians finished in 14th place with an average time of 19:29.87
Darlington’s Blake Lawson finished with a time of 18:05.08 to help carry the Tigers to a 15th-place finish. Lawson came in 26th, and the Tigers finished with an average time of 19:48.32.
Pepperell and Coosa were close behind in the team standings with 20th and 21st place, respectively.