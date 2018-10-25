Hosting the public and private teams from the area, Darlington got its best finish from the varsity boys’ team as the Tigers took the area runner-up spot with two runners in the top 10 and five in the first 25 finishers.
Freshman Landon Liddle led Darlington with a time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds, good for fifth overall in the tough field. Senior Lawson Blake came in just a few seconds behind Liddle in seventh with a time of 17:54.
Jack Eady was next for the Tigers with a finish of 19:09 for 20th overall. John Prosser Deaton and Eli Baldwin were neck-and-neck only a couple of seconds later to finish 21st and 23rd, respectively.
Darlington’s boys had 76 points to take second behind Whitefield Academy, which won the area title with a score of 29 points.
The girls’ race saw the Lady Tigers place their top five runners in the first 30 finishers, with junior Maggie Hawkins leading Darlington with a time of 22:23 for ninth place.
Frances Fields, another junior, finished in 23:33 for 16th overall.
Darlington and North Cobb Christian each finished in a tie for fourth place with 97 points apiece in the girls’ team standings. A tiebreaker was determined in favor of Darlington since the Lady Tigers’ fifth runner to finish — Lauren Childs — came in 29th ahead of North Cobb Christian’s fifth runner.
The Class A Private State Cross Country Championships will be held Nov. 2 in Carrollton.
Rome boys win Region 7-5A title, girls 3rd
The Rome Wolves held off some stiff competition at the Region 7-5A Cross Country Championships on Thursday and won the region title on the course at Woodland High School in Bartow County.
Rome, which finished with a score of 36 points, had four runners place in the top ten with sophomore Patrick Motes leading the way with a third-place time of 17:13.
The Lady Wolves came in third in the girls’ team standings, earning them a spot in the Class 5A state championships on Nov. 3 as well. Rome finished with a score of 95 points, with Kaitlyn Stahl coming in ahead of her teammates in 21:11 for ninth place.
A full report on Rome’s performance in the region cross country meet will be in Saturday’s Rome News-Tribune.