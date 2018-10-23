The Indians and Lady Indians swept the team and individual titles for the second year in a row at the Region 7-AA championships, with each team scoring a near-perfect 18 points, well ahead of the other teams.
Armuchee’s Chloe Purdy broke her own school record, winning the girls’ race in 19 minutes, 58 seconds, while Chaney Holder built a 46-second lead through the 3.1-mile course to win the boys’ race with a time of 17:04.
Armuchee coach Scott Pierce commented on how he’s seen his runners pick up their pace here at the end of the season with several personal records broken between the Floyd County Championships last week and Tuesday’s races.
“It worked out well. We had a couple of guys we’ve waited on all year to show us what they’re capable of and they showed out today,” Pierce said. “Today was a good mental race for them.”
The top four teams in each race qualified for the state meet, which will be held Nov. 3 in Carrollton. Rockmart came in second in the girls’ final standings with 51 points, followed by Model (66) and Coosa (97).
In the boys’ race it was Coosa edging out Pepperell for region runner-up with a final tally of 72 to the Dragons’ 77. Gordon Central was fourth with 116 points, just surpassing Model, which finished with 120.
Both Purdy and Chaney found the front of the pack early on and increased their lead as each race continued. Tuesday marked the third time this season Purdy had set the school mark and the second time on the course at Georgia Highlands College.
“This is the type of course where I can normally set a PR, so I’m just looking to be faster than the last time I raced,” Purdy said. “My first mile was six minutes, and normally it’s around 6:12, so I knew if I could keep pace I could do it.”
Armuchee will head to Carrollton with last year’s finishes providing some confidence. The Lady Indians came in fourth overall in Class AA while the Indians finished state runners-up.
“We’ve had the mindset all season that we can win state, that it was a possibility,” Holder said. “We all want it real bad, so all that’s left to do is keep training hard and get ready to race.”
Armuchee’s top five girls finished in the top 10 on Tuesday to set up their team win, while all seven Indians varsity runners were in the top nine of the boys’ race with five in the top six.
Senior Kayla Hutcherson set her own best time coming in second in the girls’ race in 20:37. Blaine Fox was fourth overall in 21:50, and Sadie Medckie was fifth in 21:53.
Coosa’s Chris Spate and Armuchee’s Alexander Stevens had a foot race in the final 100 meters to determine second for the boys’ race, with Stevens getting just ahead of Spate with a time of 17:50. The remainder of the top six was made up of Armuchee’s David Yeargen (17:59), Wes Conley (18:04) and Patrick Dupree (18:09).