The Unity Christian boys' basketball team improved to 4-0 on Monday with an 84-39 win at home against Oakwood Christian Academy.
Unity pulled away in the second half holding Oakwood to only eight points through the closing two quarters.
Huston Bryant scored 13 points to lead the Lions as 11 players each got a chance to score. John Nance scored 11 points, Sam Mumpower and Zach Irmscher each scored 10, and Austin Wilkerson and Kovi Chambers scored nine and eight points, respectively.
The Lions will next host Shiloh Hills Christian on Friday.