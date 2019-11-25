Huston Bryant racked up 27 points as the Unity Christian boys' basketball team edged host Pepperell for a win in Lindale.
The Lions improved to 3-0 on the season by getting by the Dragons 73-71 thanks in part to the leadership provided by the senior Bryant.
"I thought our guys played with great effort against a very well-coached team," Unity head coach Matt Claytor said. "Our senior Huston Bryant had a monster game. Offensively, he put us on his shoulders. I am really proud of how hard he has worked to become a great basketball player."
Austin Wilkerson added 11 points for the Lions, while Drew King and John Nance scored eight and seven, respectively.
The Lions are at home next Monday against Oakwood Christian Academy. The Dragons (0-1) are at Temple on Saturday.
Pepperell girls 54, Unity Christian 23
Morgan Willingham scored 11 points as the Pepperell girls overwhelmed Unity Christian in Lindale on Monday.
Mattie Blalock added eight points for the Lady Dragons (2-1), while Kinsey Wright scored seven.
The Lady Dragons are at Temple on Saturday, and the Lady Lions (0-2) are at home next Monday against Oakwood Christian Academy.
Darlington girls 65, Chattooga 51
The Darlington girls kept their hot streak alive Monday with a 65-51 win against Chattooga in the Lady Indians' Thanksgiving Classic in Summerville.
Emmaline Ratledge led the Lady Tigers (5-0) with 15 points and nine rebounds, Olivia Adams scored 13 points, and Caroline Dingler scored nine points and dished out seven assists.
After a week off, the Lady Tigers will travel to face Sonoraville on Dec. 3, while Chattooga (1-1) hosts Armuchee.
Armuchee girls 53, Temple 22
Katie Shinholster scored 14 points as the Armuchee girls rolled to a 53-22 win against Temple in the Mt. Zion Thanksgiving Turkey Classic on Monday.
Julia Williams and Olivia Moses added eight points each for the Lady Indians.
Armuchee (3-1) will face Central-Carroll on Tuesday as tournament play continues.