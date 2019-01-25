The teams swept a pair of GICAA Division I games from Killian Hill at home with the girls rolling to a 42-28 win and the boys earning a 57-46 victory on Senior Night.
The wins close out region play for the teams and come at a good time with the region tournament set to take place the first week of February at Horizon Christian Academy in Cumming.
The Lady Lions will take the No. 1 seed into the tournament and are eyeing their sixth straight title. With the success the Lady Lions have enjoyed over the years, this season’s seniors have known the team as region champions since they were in seventh grade.
“It’s awesome to be a part of it,” Unity second-year girls’ head coach Mel Thornbury said. “It just goes back to the work ethic the girls have here.”
The Lady Lions (13-3, 7-1 GICAA) finish region play tied with Killian Hill, but are awarded the top seed because Unity defeated the Lady Cougars by a larger margin than the previous matchup two weeks ago. Killian Hill won that contest 48-45 in overtime.
In Friday’s win the Lady Lions overwhelmed the Lady Cougars (8-6, 6-1) early, shutting out their opponent in the first period and going into halftime with a 23-5 lead.
Maggie Whitehead had 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and five steals for the Lady Lions, and fellow senior Maggie Dyer had seven points and six rebounds.
“You’re only as prepared as your seniors are and they really stepped up tonight,” Thornbury said. “This team beat us in overtime the first time we played them. It felt really good, and we knew that we could do it. It was just a matter of preparing and changing a few things up.”
The boys look to come away with the No. 2 seed in the region tournament after losing two region games this season.
The Lions (12-7, 6-2) have been on a tear since the first part of the season winning 11 of their last 12 contests with the one loss coming to Shiloh Hills — the region’s top team.
“We had a little set back when we ran into a tough team at Shiloh but, 11 out of 12, we’re pretty happy with that,” Unity head coach Matt Claytor said. “We have talent offensively. I feel like we can score, and we can shoot the ball, but the question is what we need to do defensively. We’ve just got to keep getting better defensively.”
The Lions owned a 31-21 lead at halftime of Friday’s win, but allowed the Cougars (3-12, 2-6) to close the gap in the third quarter when the Killian Hill went on a 7-0 run to make the score 43-40.
“We just called a timeout and just said there wasn’t anything special we could do to fix it,” Claytor said. “We just have to start playing better. We just had to keep fighting through it.”
Huston Bryant and Hudson Hill led the Lions with 13 points apiece, with Bryant hitting four 3-pointers and Hill going 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Xander Beaty was next for Unity with 12 points.
Unity Christian’s teams are on the road Tuesday against Cherokee Christian. The game will close out the regular season for the Lady Lions, while the boys wrap up the season with one more home game Feb. 2 against Hearts Academy.