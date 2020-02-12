A tough road lies ahead for area prep basketball teams as they head into the first round of the GHSA state playoffs, but for Rome High girls’ coach Jason Harris, he says his team has given him confidence they can go up against anyone.
“We’re preparing like anybody else would,” Harris said “We feel like we have a chance in any game we play. We’ve just got to do the little things it takes to win basketball games.”
The Lady Wolves head into the playoffs as the No. 4 seed from Region 7-5A and will go up against Region 5-5A champion Southwest DeKalb on the road Friday at 6 p.m. in the Class 5A first round.
Southwest DeKalb ousted the Lady Wolves from last year’s state playoffs in the second round, and the 21-6 Lady Panthers take a 10-game winning streak into Friday’s matchup.
“They’re going to be a well-coached team,” Harris said. “They use their size to their advantage and they’re athletic. They’re going to play hard so we have to do things to neutralize them and play to our strengths.”
The Lady Wolves started the season with a 10-0 winning streak, and ended up with the No. 4 seed in state after a loss to Villa Rica in the consolation final of the Region 7-5A tournament.
After upsetting a higher-seeded team to start the playoffs last season, Harris isn’t worried about having to play on the road as long as his team continues to try to improve every chance they get.
“We don’t shy away from playing on the road,” Harris said. “You can’t win a state championship at home. There’s always things we can do to get better. We’re constantly just trying to get better each time we have a chance to practice.”
The Darlington girls have faced adversity this season, but a lot of it came from within their own team. Dealing with injuries and sickness throughout the season, the Lady Tigers only lost three regular-season games are the No. 9 seeded team in the Class A Private state playoffs.
Darlington will host Our Lady of Mercy on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Huffman Center.
“We’ve had all kinds of crazy things happen,” Darlington coach Hazel Hall said. “I feel like we’ve weathered the storm pretty well. I feel good about what we’re doing. We’re trying to send this senior group off as well as we can because they deserve that.”
Our Lady of Mercy is the No. 24 team in the playoffs, but Hall said the team could pose problems for the Lady Tigers.
“They’re really athletic,” Hall said. “Sometimes that gives us a problem, so we’ve been working on that a good bit. The physicality changes when you get to state. It’s kind of survival of the fittest. If you don’t play with some physicality, you’re going to have a problem.”
If the Lady Tigers get through the first round, they will take on a familiar opponent in Mt. Paran, which defeated Darlington in the Region 6-A tournament semifinals last Friday.
“Class A Private is tough,” Hall said. “You have three teams that are always the best teams, then you’ve got those who are trying to get better, which we are one of those. It’s just hard. Our bracket has three teams from one region, so that’s going to be one thing we have to deal with if we manage to beat Our Lady of Mercy.”
In Class AA, the Region 7-AA champion Rockmart teams will host first-round matchups Friday with the girls playing Callaway at 6 p.m. and the boys playing Jordan at 7:30 p.m., both of which are No. 4 seeds from Region 5-AA.
Jordan has lost four of its last six games, including two games in the Region 5-AA tournament, and Callaway has lost three of its last four heading into its matchup against the Lady Jackets.
Chattooga’s boys and girls will also host first-round contests Friday, with the girls taking on Heard County at 6 p.m. and the boys facing Temple at 7:30 p.m.
Model’s and Coosa’s boys finished as the third and fourth seeds from Region 7-AA, respectively, and will be on the road for their first-round games. Model is at Callaway on Saturday at 4 p.m., and Coosa is at Spencer on Friday at 6 p.m.